Mara Becerra makes history in Argentina

MIAMI.- This March 22 and 23, 2024 were marked in the artistic career of Mara Becerra since the performer made history by being the first female artist of Argentina in presenting two concerts to full houses with more than 140 thousand attendees at the Monumental de Nez, stadium River Plate .

“We made two River states, for the love of God. I don’t fall, thank you, thank you, thank you, to those who were from their homes, to those who were present, to my team, to each person who made this possible… thank you forever for camping, for standing in lines, for waiting, I will never forget these two nights in my life,” María Becerra said today.

The show, which she prepared for this milestone, was made up of nine blocks where all the genres that the singer-songwriter dominates were displayed: urban, reggaeton and bachata, being The girl from Argentina the opening theme of each concert.

Surrounded by dancers, accompanied by her band, with a seven-voice choir, and with a stage lined with 15-meter-high LED screens, the show began that gave the audience no respite.

Mara Becerra-5-cortesa.jpg Mara Becerra performs at the Monumental de Nez, River Plate stadium, in Argentina, in March 2024. Courtesy/Va Andrea Ramrez

True to her style, Mara Becerra proposed to her fans to cheer themselves up with furious doga song with which the entire stadium chanted and danced to the rhythm of the song.

On a platform – which took her down and up from the pit to the stage – the 24-year-old artist disappeared for a few seconds while Afro drums sounded accompanied by dancers, who then began one of the seven costume changes of the night where she played with reversals. of fear, Czame y Badly accustomed.

Mara Becerra-2-cortesa.jpg Mara Becerra performs at the Monumental de Nez, River Plate stadium, in Argentina, in March 2024. Courtesy/Va Andrea Ramrez

The concert was on par with international productions with animated visuals and cameras that accompanied María Becerra so that she could be seen until the end of the stadium. A concept of aesthetics in the costumes and dances completed a hypnotizing stage.

Mara Becerra-3-cortesa.jpg Mara Becerra performs at the Monumental de Nez, River Plate stadium, in Argentina, in March 2024. Courtesy/Va Andrea Ramrez

With moments where María remembered her origins, the artist stopped to dedicate some emotional words to her parents; She even had the luxury of bringing her sister Ailn on stage to sing together.

The finishing touch came with the successes Automatic, Heals you, Berlin, Those from space y What stinks.

But the fury of the shows was not only experienced at the Monumental de Nez, River Plate stadium, as fans of the performer enjoyed separate presentations from Flow (cable television provider), which recorded a peak of 150 thousand live views.

True to her humility, María Becerra did not stop thanking her audience for the unconditional support they have given her all this time. Also, she thanked the team that accompanied her and asked for a photo to remember the historic moment, making all the members go up to the stage where a party was generated that made it clear why what the Argentine does lights up the hearts of all those who They surround her.

Mara Becerra-1-cortesa.jpg Mara Becerra performs at the Monumental de Nez, River Plate stadium, in Argentina, in March 2024. Courtesy/Va Andrea Ramrez

The two concerts also provided space for a team of more than 250 people to record this experience in documentary format, to capture pre-production from the last three months of work with an immersive experience.