Liam Gallagher’s health problems at 51: I’m going downhill

Liam Gallagher He has lived a life full of success, debauchery and lack of control as a result of his rise to fame at the hands of Oasis, where he conquered the world with his brother, Noel Gallagher, with whom he does not intend to reconcile. Now, after the party, calm comes, and that is why Now the artist seeks to undo years of partying.

The reason is none other than the health problems that he has at the age of 51, because as stated by the Daily Mailhad to undergo hip joint replacement due to arthritis as a result of your thyroid.

Some ailments that add to the psoriasis (skin disease) and Hashimoto’s disease who was diagnosed in 2017. An autoimmune disease of the thyroid gland.

Want to reduce alcohol and drug consumption

For all this, and after taking a life full of excesses, such as alcohol and drugshas decided to stop, at least reduce that consumption. You have to undo all the bad work you’ve done by losing your mind and all that. It’s time to undo it all now and get back to reality. All those things you thought were cool at first… It’s time to get healthycommented the former member of Oasis.

In addition to reducing his alcohol consumption, Liam Gallagher tries to lead a healthy life, getting up every day around four in the morning: As you get older, life is precious, you know what I mean? I’m a pretty carefree guy. I love getting up early in the morning. But I’m definitely going downhill. But we are all going to die, right?.

He has also talked about the hip problems he has suffered since last year: My hips are screwed, I have arthritis, very bad. I went to get checked out and my bones are broken.s. And finally, about psoriasis, remembering an anecdote he had with a fan who thought he had cocaine in his hair, but that it was pieces of skin from his scalp: I ​​have psoriasis, so obviously I had been scratching it for a long time. day and there were little white spots and shit.

