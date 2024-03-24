Keanu Reeves’ makeover in his new movie: It’s something different

Keanu Reeves He is one of those actors capable of conquering everyone thanks to his good work on the big screen. That is precisely where he has shone, and where he continues to do so day after day, and project after project, as Outcomehis new film.

The interpreter is now working on this new film by Jonah Hillwhere he has also surprised his millions of fans with a makeover, cutting her hair drastically and leaving her big mane behind. A style that has led many to remember his role in The Matrix.

A new look much commented on on social networks, such as on different. He is back on set and sporting a perfect look. It should be noted that he will turn 60 on September 2.

A requirement of the script

The actor born in Lebanon has carried out this change of look because of his new film, and it was a requirement of the scriptas they have pointed out in the Daily Mail. A plot in which he coincides with other recognized Hollywood faces such as Matt Bomer, Cameron Diaz and Evan Shafran, and which is directed by a celebrity like Jonah Hill.

Related news

With this new look he has also been seen with his partner, the artist Alexandra Grant, and with his old friend, the actor Robe Lowe. Additionally, she has performed with his band, Dogstar.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.