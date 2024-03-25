Marieta Daz, from Temptation Island, new Survivor contestant

Survivors is on fire on Telecinco. The first weeks of the contestants living under extreme conditions in Honduras are already giving us the first confrontations with Gorka Ibarguren and Aurah Ruiz as protagonists, the multiple abandonment attempts of Carmen Borrego and the return of Zayra Gutirrez to Spain on medical recommendation. The first expelled? Roco Madrid, which in the coming days will also head to Madrid.

After the forced evacuation of Arancha de Benito and Guti’s daughter, the Survivors organization has been forced to sign a new famous person to occupy the place left free by the young woman. Although all the pools pointed towards Lex Caniggia, former GH VIP contestant, the chosen one has been one of the revelation participants of the seventh edition of The Island of Temptations.

This was confirmed this Sunday by Sandra Barneda, welcoming Marieta, the woman from Elche who went to LIDLT 7 to test her love story with Lex. A relationship that blew up a few days after arriving in the Dominican Republic as both fell into temptation with their respective singles: Sergio and Gabriela.

Marieta promises to become one of the absolute protagonists of Survivors, as Sandra Barneda advances. She comes willing, she is feisty, she is a warrior. She does not shut up, she is pure fire and she is pure bonfiresays the presenter who knows the young woman, 23 years old, very well.

The television station assures that I have not yet assimilated everything that is to be experienced in the Cayos Cochinos. “How did you, uh,” she added, visibly nervous. Marieta will debut as a full-fledged contestant on Survivors next Thursday when she will experience one of the most special moments of this format: the jump from the helicopter.

Roco Madrid, first expelled

After seventeen days, Survivors already has its first final expulsion: Roco Madrid. The television company is already heading to Madrid after losing a duel to the death against Lorena Morlote. Thank you, Spain! It sounds strange, but I couldn’t take it anymore and I didn’t want to give up for a matter of self-love. This has gotten to me and if I had stayed I wouldn’t have lasted two days in a row. What a rest!, expressed the eliminated one.