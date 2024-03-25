Wanda Nara speaks openly about her economy: I give a lot of value to money

Money, money… Girls only want money (…) I am the mom who controls, I continue billing alone and since I was a child, says the new hit by Wanda Nara. On the occasion of the release of her third song as a soloist, Mauro Icardi’s wife grants her most intimate interview to Gente magazine where she speaks openly about her healthy economy and the high standard of living that he always boasts on their social networks.

The Argentine attends journalist Roberto Funes Ugarte from the Buenos Aires casino, the place chosen by the businesswoman for the mega-event where Money is non-stop. I give a lot of value to the money. I am very aware, I am a mother of five. In other words, I spend because I earn it and I spend on what I like, but I invested very well and I feel that my children are going to thank me, she begins by saying.

I am very proud of the children I have. I could live without working. And I am very proud of the sacrifice, how studious they are (…) I see in them a drive that is similar to mine, they love work like I do. They love going to school, studying and improving themselves, that’s good, adds Wanda Nara in Gente.

Despite being immersed in a multitude of professional projects, Wanda Nara continues in the middle of treatment against leukemia that was diagnosed last July when you undergo routine checkups. It is something very long that may last a lifetime and there we are, he says regarding his current state of health, although without going into more details.

His marriage to Icardi

About to celebrate ten years as husband and wife, Wanda Nara assures that she is living her best moment with Mauro Icardi after leaving behind countless comings and goings with some disloyalty on the part of the soccer player. Couples, families and marriages are like that. We will be married for ten years now in May, but together for many more years. And they are normal things that happen, he says.

The important thing is that I found a person who prioritizes family just like I do, and that doesn’t happen today. I hope that my children also find someone like that, especially my daughters (…) I want them to find someone to accompany them because nowadays it is very difficult since Nobody wants to commit, it’s a touch and go and if I have seen you I don’t remember and I blocked youadds the Argentine.

Regarding infidelities within a couple and the option of forgiving the other person, Wanda Nara is clear: It depends, there are some who never forgive each other. Some make you separate and there are stupid things that are not worth losing an entire family for. It depends on each and every case.

