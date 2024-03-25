Chiara Ferragni, after her breakup with Fedez: Men like that are better to lose

Federico and I are adults who love each other (…) We have had periods of crisis in the past, but this crisis is a little more than the others, with these words Chiara Ferragni confirmed that her marriage to Fedez is not going through its best moment. A very difficult interview on the program Che tempo che fai where the influencer came out after months of many rumors about her relationship with the rapper.

This crisis comes at the worst time for Chiara Ferragni who For a few weeks now, she has been experiencing a difficult reputation crisis after the Italian justice system convicted her of a serious crime of fraud. in relation to the sale of certain products for supposed charitable purposes. The content creator has had to face a fine of 400,000 euros through her company Fenice and another fine of 675,000 euros through TBS Crew. She thought that she had done a work of charity, in good faith. If some people didn’t understand it that way, it means things should have been explained better, she argued.

While she continues to be investigated by the Milan Prosecutor’s Office for other alleged frauds, The influencer has decided to make a move and sue Fedez since the rapper, with whom he has two children in common, plans to give a television interview very soon. In this way, Chiara Ferragni shields herself from any statement by the musician that could further damage her image.

Chiara has sued Fedez, prohibiting him from talking about her during the interview scheduled for the Belve program. The interview should have been the opportunity for Fedez will reveal the whole truth about the Pandoro Gate and the couplepublishes the Italian medium Today.

When it is confirmed that the tension between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez grows day by day, the influencer’s latest move on social networks It further fuels speculation that the breakup has been anything but amicable. The Italian, who has more than thirty million followers on Instagram, wanted to share on her profile a striking message that she received from one of her fans.

In it, the user attacks the rapper; And not only that, she also receives the approval of Chiara who adds the words with a heart-shaped emoticon. Chiara Ferragni is in New York for work and to not think about the pain she feels. Why do so many continue to put their finger in her wound? Do you think it’s normal that after a fight, her husband rents a new apartment in a week? It means that she was already thinking about leaving the family home. What will I do? Come back with your tail between your legs? Men like that are better to lose, writes his follower.

