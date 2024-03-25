Frozen Empire dominates the US box office

NEW YORK.- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire It was the highest grossing film in USA this weekend by grossing $45.2 million, according to studio estimates released Sunday, giving Sony Pictures its first number one since last summer.

The premiere of Frozen Empirein 4,345 theaters, was almost equal to the $44 million it had Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021. Afterlife He revived the franchise with a sequel based on the descendants (Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) of the character Egon Spengler starring Harold Ramis, along with the seismologist Gary Grooberson starring Paul Rudd.

Frozen Empire review

Neither film received good reviews. Frozen Empire received a B+ CinemaScore, slightly lower than the A- it received Afterlife. Frozen Empire You are not assured of a good financial result, but you aspire to have a long life during the holidays. spring break.

the movies Ghostbusters They tend to have little impact internationally. In 25 overseas markets, Frozen Empire added 16.4 million dollars.

The most recent version of Ghostbusters It had a production cost of approximately 100 million dollars. Jason Reitman took over the directorial role from his father, Ivan Reitman, to direct Ghostbusters: Afterlifeand now Frozen Empire was directed by Gil Kenan.

The other big release this weekend was the horror film Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney as an American nun in an Italian convent. The film, released by Neon after a premiere at SXSW, debuted with $5.4 million in 2,354 theaters. And it had a production cost of 10 million dollars.

Second place went to Dune: Part Two, which continues with good results. The science fiction film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothe Chalamet, added $17.6 million in its fourth weekend, bringing the Warner Bros. film to a total of $233.4 million. Foreign sales are also strong, adding to a worldwide cumulative total of 574.4 million.

After spending two weeks at the top of the list, Kung Fu Panda 4, from Universal, moved into third place with 16.8 million dollars in its third weekend and has 133.2 million domestically. Debut with 25.7 million in China, where these types of films are usually popular.

The 10 highest-grossing movies from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – $45.2 million.

2. Dune: Part Two – $17.6 million.

3. Kung Fu Panda 4 – $16.8 million.

4. Immaculate – $5.4 million.

5. Arthur the King – $4.4 million.

6. Late Night With the Devil – $2.8 million.

7. Imaginary – $2.8 million.

8. Love Lies Bleeding – $1.6 million.

9. Goats – $1.4 million.

10. Bob Marley: One Love – $1.1 million.

FUENTE: AP