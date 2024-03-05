Limi-T 21 presents the music video for their single Jugaste Con mis Sentimientos

MIAMI.- Limi-T 21 premiere the VIDEO from his song “You played with my feelings, which is part of the disco that celebrates the 30 years of history of the merengue group Limi-T 21 Forever.

The theme is based both on personal experiences and others that one hears from close people. It is something that has happened to all of us at some point in our lives, when you give your heart, your trust, your dreams and desires to a person and that person does not reciprocate as you expected and we think that they played with our feelings, shared Ángel Ramiro Matos, composer of the theme.

Although the song was released in 2022, Elvin Torres Serrant stated that the group’s work dynamic is that each piece has time for its promotion in the market, this not only includes positioning on radio and musical platforms, but also digital marketing and audiovisual production.

This song has been part of the Limi-T 21 EP. We like to give each one its space. We started working on La Tristeza pafuera, a very happy song that was in the top 10 on Billboard. After I want to burn the track, then we did the concert in Puerto Rico and we prepared it ahead of time. Thank God the tickets were sold out within a month of the presentation. In that we released the song Forever. The following year we worked on Me Quedo and we did a Christmas production with Don Omar and now, to give each song its space, we released the video for Jugaste con mis feelings, giving people the opportunity to enjoy it, he noted.

Receptivity

Torres added that this objective always bears fruit, and on this occasion the public’s receptivity has been overwhelming. We are super happy. Streaming for the song skyrocketed when it was promoted. On YouTube the song passed 500 thousand views. That brings us brutal satisfaction, because we have even seen people on the street singing the song. Something you do at home alone can be part of the lives of so many people.

Let’s see the success of the theme come. When we looked at the numbers when we released the EP, some of the most listened to songs, even though we hadn’t released the video, was You Played With My Feelings. He was always in the top 3, added Ángel Ramiro Matos.

Part of the success of the piece is concentrated in the fusion of rhythms: Limi-T 21 has been characterized throughout its career by experimenting with other genres, so on this occasion they decided to mix merengue with a little trap.

From the beginning we liked to go to the studio, learn, experiment and study these rhythms that today are known as urban. People think that they are created now, but that is not the case, this takes a long time. The record companies were responsible for the songs they were going to promote, but the songs we made were always flirted with and this type of fusion was made, looking for alternatives for our audience. Around 2008, Ramiro proposed doing it in a more urban way and that’s when we made a merenguet. We don’t do it because it’s fashionable but because we like it. We have done salsa, vallenato, merengue, bomba and worked with artists of different genres. That helps you grow as a musician and gives your audience alternatives, commented Javier Bermédez.

Thirty years and counting

For Limi-T 21, part of their success has been perseverance, commitment to each other, the passion they give to each composition and taking risks in the evolutionary process to which music constantly undergoes.

For this reason, they assert that their greatest contribution has been not being afraid to merge and demonstrate to their followers and other groups what comes from leaving a comfort zone.

I consider that we have been one of the most daring groups in fusing new sounds. We are blessed to have our own recording studio and we blend, that shows in our albums. We have fun because we make music that we like and what comes out is the product of many beautiful things that have allowed us to reach other generations. What we do is not something new, tropical music has always been fused, but I consider that we have innovated by mixing it with trap and reggaeton to give it color from other genres, said Torres Serrant.

Likewise, the group recognizes that the brotherhood that united them in the 90s continues.

We are like brothers, we grew up together, we get along well even though each one has a different personality, but we have a common goal called Limi-T 21. Our differences are usually professional because of how each person views music, but we always come to an agreement. I agree, we respect and admire each other. We know what each person’s abilities are as an artist. We have discipline and love for work. You have to sacrifice many things to be here, said Ramiro.

For this year, the team already has surprises prepared for its followers: We return to Puerto Rico to agree on some dates, then we return to the United States to continue promoting the song and in the summer we will have several presentations. We hope to release the new production at the end of the year, with more performances with the full orchestra in the United States. It will be a busy year, Javier concluded.