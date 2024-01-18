Pablo Motos clarifies what happened in his interview with Sofa Vergara

Antonio Resines and Jorge Sanz came last night to be interviewed in The Anthill from Antena 3 by Pablo Motos on the occasion of the premiere of his new series: Sawdust, actor’s wood (Amazon Prime Video). But curiously They ended up getting the most anticipated answer from the presenter.

And with a great sense of humor they mocked the controversial interview last Monday, January 8, to the Colombian actress Sofa Vergara, who cheekily mocked the driver of the space, whom he did not leave in a good place. In fact, his answers went around the world.

Ms informacin On the occasion of the presentation of the series Griselda (Netflix), the Colombian actress is on a promotional tour and has given an interview to El Pas.

What he did with Sofa Vergara was wrong, Resines said just before the advertisement. Now ask me whatever you want, I feel like it, Motos warned him. What did you do to that poor woman?, the actor returned to the fray after returning from the commercials: I must be the only one in the world who has learned very littlereplic Motos.

Good connection

I’m going to tell everything. Sofa Vergara comes, we connect very well and I tell her: I saw an interview of yours with Kevin Hart where you didn’t let him walk and you were constantly emptying him and he was emptying you. If we could pretend we were two old friends, and you hesitate, and I hesitated. She said yes. We go down to the stage, we made a fucking program“We had a great time, you just have to watch the program,” Pablo Motos began to say before talking about the audience data.

You can see that the public laughs and the next day we got 5,100,000 spectators. So far what I can say beyond that at the end They told me it was the best show of the season.added the presenter.

And he said he would ignore the criticism: Otherwise, social networks and opinion columns, I try to never read anything they say about me. Apparently, the controversy reached Argentina. I am very sorry to all the people I have upset for something that never happened. If they are going to do an article, perhaps, it would be good if they watched the programready.

