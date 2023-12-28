Bodies of two miners trapped a year ago in a mine in Mexico are located

MEXICO CITY- Mexican authorities located the bodies of two of the 10 miners who were trapped 16 months ago in a coal mine in the northern state of Coahuila that flooded during excavations.

The discovery occurred on Wednesday in the vicinity of the El Pinabete mine after several months of search work in which the military and agents of the state Ministry of Labor, the Federal Electricity Commission and the National Coordination of Civil Protection participated, reported Thursday. the Attorney General’s Office of Coahuila.

Without offering further details, the authorities indicated in a statement that the bodies were found after the removal of 19 linear meters of rock material.

Search work

The Coahuila Attorney General’s Office said that it will proceed to carry out expert work to identify the two bodies and that the search for the remains of the other eight miners who remain missing will continue.

On August 3, 2022, ten miners were trapped in El Pinabete which was completely flooded when workers ran into an adjoining area of ​​an old mine, which was full of water, causing three shafts to flood by about 60 meters deep.

For several weeks the authorities tried unsuccessfully to rescue the miners, but the great flooding of the sinkhole complicated the search work.

The case sparked controversy in the country because it exposed how many Mexican miners work without safety measures or supervision by labor authorities.

Source: AP