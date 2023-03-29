Boehringer Ingelheim invests in viral therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Technology of therapeutic viruses and cancer vaccines is being expanded as an important future technology

Investments to modernize and expand development and manufacturing capacities at the Biberach and Ochsenhausen sites

Investment decision for Biberach also due to the active structural policy of the state of Baden-Württemberg

The research-based pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has announced that it will continue to invest in oncolytic virus and cancer vaccine technology in Baden-Württemberg. Viruses and viral gene therapy vectors offer new, highly innovative ways to treat serious diseases. For patients, viral therapeutics hold great potential to improve care for diseases that are currently not sufficiently treatable. The strategically designed investment will be made in stages over the next few years to expand development and manufacturing capacities at the Biberach and Ochsenhausen sites.

The investment in the new technology is long-term. With the already significant investment in Baden-Württemberg through the acquisition of the company Labor Dr. Merk and colleagues got started in December 2020. This was followed by expansion under the new name ‘Boehringer Ingelheim Therapeutics’ at the Ochsenhausen site as a new subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim. In December 2022, the construction site preparations in Ochsenhausen were completed with an investment of around two million euros. With the investment announcement, Boehringer Ingelheim is sticking to its previous strategy of establishing viral therapeutics as an important future technology.

“The decision to make further investments in Baden-Württemberg was also made because the state government is consistently and sustainably committed to improving the general conditions in the BioPharmaCluster region of South Germany, in Ulm, Biberach and Upper Swabia overall. Being innovative means doing things differently to make. Virus-based therapies are a focus of our immuno-oncological research. We expect a boost for pharmaceutical innovation in Baden-Württemberg and Germany: By investing locally, we are making an important contribution to the innovative strength of the region and Germany,” says Dr. Fridtjof Traulsen, Biberach site manager.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann says: “We are very pleased about Boehringer Ingelheim’s decision to invest in our location and will support the project to the best of our ability. This sends out a clear signal: Baden-Württemberg, with its strong science and research infrastructure and the Healthcare Location Forum, that brings together more than 500 players from science, business and healthcare, the best prerequisites for establishing yourself as a leading location for medical research, for the development and manufacture of medical products and for innovative health care.We therefore want the research location in the region around Biberach in the field of new therapeutic drugs. To this end, we will support the establishment of a “virus-based therapies” branch of the Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology IGB with limited project funding. In this way, we want to promote the interaction between basic research and industrial application in the bio – Actively promote the pharmaceutical sector.”

BioPharma Cluster South Germany

The Biopharma-Cluster South Germany is a leading biotech hub for biopharmaceutical development and production. The cluster, together with its stakeholders from science and industry, bundles the skills required to bring new therapies from research to patients. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the regional players. Various activities of the BioPharma Cluster serve to strengthen the visibility and attractiveness of the Ulm and Upper Swabia region and the companies to attract global talent.

Boehringer Ingelheim develops breakthrough therapies that transform lives – today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Boehringer Ingelheim has been family-owned since it was founded in 1885 and pursues a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business areas of human pharmaceuticals and animal health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.de

