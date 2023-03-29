Why you should never use hysops

Mexico City.- Doing so could lead to consequences worthy of injury, and even take you to the emergency room. If you have childhood memories of your mother putting hysops (also known as cotton swabs) in her ears, we have bad news for you: it is possible that mothers do not always do well with things.

“It’s kind of an urban myth that this is the way you clean your ears,” says Stephen Rothstein, MD, ear, nose, and throat (ENT) physician at Centro Médico de la Universidad de Nueva York. Even the box itself warns against the use of cotton swabs for the elimination of earwax, besides it.

What do they do with malos in the first place?

As Erich P. Voight, MD, otologist at the Langone Medical Center of the University of New York, explains that hisotopes only make things worse. Taking one deep inside the ear actually pushes the wax deeper into the ear canal instead of cleaning it, the wax gets stuck there as more wax builds up on top of it, creating a dangerous blockage or “impact”. There are also other home remedies like over-the-counter oil cleaning kits, vacuum tools and peroxide to solve the problem, says Dr. Rothstein once a blockage forms, only a medical professional can eliminate it.

“Never put anything smaller than a codo in your ear”.

What is the definitive solution to rid your earwax?

Let it be, says the Dr. Rothstein. “Your auditory canals are designed to drain themselves” through a system similar to a conveyor belt that moves the earwax from the inside of the ear to the outside, according to Dr. Rothstein. “For the average person, the earwax simply falls off”. On the ground that’s it, a little wax for the ears is really good for you. Provides a natural antibiotic, lubricant and protection against suciety and insects for the eardrum, so leaving it alone can improve your hearing health.

Also, some people feel the need to clean their ears, whether it be due to an uncomfortable drain or because it feels good. (Dr. Rothstein calls this “Q-tripping”, because the Q-tip (famous commercial name for hysops) stimulates the nerve endings that are found inside the ear.) If this is the case, I recommend wrapping your child in one wipe and gently clean the outside of the ear. But in his opinion, the story of the old wives is still clear: “Never put anything more small than a codo in your ear”.