Demonstrations in Sainte-Soline: the family of a victim files a complaint for attempted murder

In Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres), Saturday March 25, a young man was seriously injured in the head during clashes with the police. While his vital prognosis is still engaged, his family has decided to file a complaint against X for attempted murder.

Saturday March 25, were the emergency services prevented from intervening or were they been delayed in Saint-Soline (Deux-Sèvres)? This is the conviction of the parents of the man whose vital prognosis is still engaged. They filed a complaint against X for attempted murder and obstructing rescue. Between the first call to report that he was seriously injured and his treatment by an ambulance, nearly an hour and a half has passed.

“We have orders not to send any”

Our colleagues from Le Monde newspaper revealed the telephone exchange between a doctor present at the rear base and an SAMU operator. The call reveals: “We had a doctor on site. (…) We will not send a helicopter or SMUR means on site because we have orders not to send any.” The prefect of Deux-Sèvres affirms that the security conditions were not met to allow the intervention of relief. “It is only to prevent the SAMU or the firefighters from being attacked or collateral victims of violent clashes that this instruction has been passed”, writes the prefect in a press release. A judicial investigation and two internal investigations must shed light on the conditions of intervention of the relief workers, Saturday March 25 in Saint-Soline.