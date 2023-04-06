Borchert and a desperate head of the law firm – that’s what the new Zurich thriller is about

While lawyer Thomas Borchert (Christian Kohlund) dresses up and goes to the opera, his colleague, Paralegal Regula Gabrielli (Susi Banzhaf), deep abysses. After a hot night with an old love, she becomes a murder suspect. She flees to Borchert, who, as always, has a big heart for little people and offers her his shoulder to lean on.

In the new episode of the Zurich crime thriller – “Borchert and the Sins of the Past” (Thursday, 8.15 p.m., Das Erste) – the boss of Borchert and Gabrielli actually also needs consolation: Dominique Kuster (Ina Paule Klink) has this one Episode lovesickness and shows tears. Borchert is not entirely innocent in this, and he is of course there to set it right, even if not with shoulders here. He scolds Kuster’s friend, police captain Marco Furrer (Pierre Kiwitt), heartily: “You really are an outright, ignorant idiot. You don’t deserve the love of this wonderful woman at all.”

Isn’t the distribution of roles with the strong man who looks after the ladies in a fatherly manner a bit old-fashioned? “No,” says Klink of the German Press Agency. “Dominique is the boss, and if Borchert doesn’t deliver, she could fire him. But in general, the classic depiction of the big, strong man who saves the women is a nice picture. It’s not far-fetched. It’s nice that there’s a strong hero here who can sort everything out – like in Hollywood.”

A concert agent approaches the hero, Borchert. She manages the opera singer, whom the lawyer admired a lot. A romance? Difficult to imagine with the melancholic Borchert. He doesn’t have a love adventure in mind when he contacts her.

In this episode about robbery, murder and extortion, Borchert, who often flouts the legality, makes a murder weapon disappear and hides the murder suspect in a hotel as “Mrs. Borchert”. He is convinced of her innocence, even when she confesses her dark past to him. Borchert has to find the real killer on his own again. He puts his life at risk for this and suddenly needs a shoulder to lean on himself, which he finds in Furrer of all people, whom he previously called a “complete idiot”. Even from this imbalance, he still moralizes: he is never concerned with the law, only with justice, he says.

The “Zurich thriller” is teamwork

Klink likes to play the private side of the lawyer Kuster. “You can let it go, you’re freer,” she says. Director Roland Suso Richter always lets people play without rehearsing. “You have to really get into the character, it becomes very authentic and you’re more creative.”

The actress is also a singer and owner of a horse farm in real life. Kohlund has already suggested having Kuster play in an episode at the jazz club, says Klink with a laugh. “I didn’t think that was a bad idea. The screenwriters know about it.” And they are both great horse riders, so you can look forward to future episodes.

The fact that she plays second fiddle to Kohlund in the Zurich crime series doesn’t bother her. “Other colleagues might see it as second fiddle in a series like this, but I’m not like that. It’s teamwork and everyone contributes to success in their position,” says Klink.