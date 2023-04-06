New tickets for Coldplay? Tickets at 20 euros sell out in minutes

ANDsold out in minutes the special tickets put on sale this Thursday for Coldplay concerts in Portugal.

The band had announced, on Wednesday, that they would go on sale today, starting at 10 am, tickets at 20 euros for the concerts they have planned in Coimbra – and which were sold out. However, as verified by the News by the Minuteby 10:19 am, they were already sold out.

On social networks, fans who still had hope of getting the ‘Infinity Tickets’ complain of having faced ‘queues’ on the Ticketline website to receive, after a few minutes, the message that there were no more tickets.

what is the meaning of life coldplay??? pic.twitter.com/sDUz68kSQP — iza ◟̽◞̽ (@izaspitzner) April 6, 2023

Buy the €20 tickets for coldplay be like: 🤡🤡🤡 — 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑎 (@francs_20) April 6, 2023

crying rivers because they made new tickets available for coldplay at a lower price and they sold out in 19 minutes 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mKXyODsbNX — sofia J1 🦁🇵🇹 (@acciosolar) April 6, 2023

Coldplay: the no I already had. Now I went in search of humiliation 🤡 — only Filipa (@Filipawz) April 6, 2023

Buy the €20 tickets for coldplay be like: 🤡🤡🤡 — 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑎 (@francs_20) April 6, 2023

yet another failed attempt to get coldplay tickets —ana (@iswearana) April 6, 2023

how come coldplay tickets sold out so fast and there’s not even ONE person cheering on twitter????? —nana (@kxncity) April 6, 2023

Remember that the British band has four concerts scheduled in Portugal. All of these will take place at Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, on the 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st of May.

Also on Wednesday it was announced that Bárbara Bandeira will ‘open’ the events. “I’m still not in myself. This is really going to happen”, reacted the singer on the social network Instagram, minutes after the information was released by the band.

The European tour starts in Coimbra and the British band is preparing to make a sustainable tour, with measures ranging from the use of 100% renewable energy to the creation of a kinetic dance floor, allowing the public to generate energy during the show.

Also Read: Get ready. More Coldplay tickets are coming (and cheaper)