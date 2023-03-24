Bordeaux: five people arrested after the fire at the town hall door

Pierre Hurmic, said he was “shocked” by the fire at the door of his town hall which occurred after a demonstration against the pension reform.

Five people were arrested after the fire which occurred at the door of the outer enclosure of the town hall of Bordeaux Thursday evening, according to the public prosecutor of Bordeaux.

The facts, which took place after a demonstration organized against the pension reform, were noted by the police around 8:20 p.m. According to the press release from the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office, “individuals dressed in black put garbage cans against the door to feed the incendiary hearth”.

One of them, “seen throwing a garbage can completely on fire with his foot against the front door of the town hall”, was arrested shortly after and placed in police custody for degradation and destruction aggravated by fire .

A minor among those arrested

A little later, “a group of individuals with their faces hidden behind scarves was spotted by the police as taking part in feeding the heavy fire, place Pey Berland” near the town hall.

“4 people corresponding in all respects according to the report of the arrest to the report of the individuals who were actively busy on the fire of the door of the town hall some time before were in turn arrested”, specifies the public prosecutor .

Of these four people arrested, three are adults and one is a minor. Two of them are also known to the courts. Arrested as “carriers of multiple weapons by destination”, they were placed in police custody for participation with a weapon in a crowd by a person voluntarily concealing their face and destruction aggravated by fire.

Nine people arrested during the demonstration

“The investigation into the acts committed at the town hall of Bordeaux was immediately entrusted to the DZPJ (Zonal Directorate of South-West Judicial Police, editor’s note). At this time, police custody is still in progress and multiple investigations remain to be carried out before any orientation decision”, finally indicates the public prosecutor of Bordeaux.

None of the five people arrested for the fire at the entrance to the town hall seems to have a particular political profile, according to a source close to the investigation.

In addition, nine people who were arrested on Thursday on the sidelines of the demonstration organized earlier against the pension reform. During this four demonstrators were slightly injured, nine police officers were bruised, two police officers were slightly injured and a commissioner was injured in the thigh.