Garbage collectors’ strike: still nearly 10,000 tonnes of waste not collected in Paris, the Security Assistant describes an “embolism system”

Despite the reopening of incineration plants around Paris on Friday, nearly 10,000 tonnes of garbage are still awaiting collection in the capital.

Still nearly 10,000 tonnes of waste remain uncollected in the streets of Paris, the town hall announced on Friday March 24 at France Bleu Paris, despite the reopening of incineration plants. The Deputy in charge of Security, Nicolas Nordman describes a “embolism system”.

Last week, there were 6% of strikers among the garbage collectors of Paris, a rate which today climbs to 25% according to Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy mayor of Paris. The municipality continues to requisition its agents to mobilize 158 skips this Friday, 10% more than usual. But these efforts are not enough. The situation remains degraded. Nicolas Nordman, Deputy Mayor in charge of Security describes “a form of embolism of the system”.

“All of the dumpsters which are usually planned for a day are in operation but the subject is to be able to empty the dumpsters and therefore to be able to bring the garbage to the incineration centers which were mostly blocked.” Nicolas Nordman, Deputy Mayor of Paris at franceinfo

Syctom, which manages the incinerators, indicated on Friday that two of the three incineration plants are unblocked (in Saint Ouen and Issy-les-Moulineaux). A general assembly must decide on the continuation of the movement. The First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, tells him that the three incineration plants serving Paris are no longer blocked. These are the incinerators of Saint-Ouen, Ivry-sur-Seine and Issy-Les Moulineaux which were still blocked on Thursday.

“Apparently the situation has improved todaywelcomes Nicolas Nordman, but inevitably this creates queues to dump the skips and halves the capacity to remove the rubbish. So, we are less on a subject of absence of personnel than on a form of embolism of the system which makes it possible to be able to get rid of garbage from the street to the incineration plant. The municipality plans to continue its efforts this weekend, especially in the small streets, and not only on the main roads.