After 25 years away from Hoy, the host arrives and humiliates Andrea Legarreta

The forums of Today program they dressed up to receive a successful and beloved driver who returns after 25 years.

This is Anais Salazar, who surprised everyone with her presence and arrived boasting new news that made Andrea Legarreta jealous.

The also actress took thousands of messages from followers, who told her that they missed her; in The Truth News We share all the details.

Televisa host returns to Hoy

Anais Salazar returns to Today.



The successful host of several Televisa programs arrived on the Hoy program outshining the drivers officials with her presence, despite being a close friend of Galilea Montijo.

It is well known that Anais has many fans due to her unmatched charisma, therefore it was no surprise to anyone that by appearing on Televisa’s morning show, she left a good rating.

Many even asked that the star it will stay in the program permanently, which made Andrea Legarreta jealous.

To finish humiliating the presenter, she arrived announcing happy news: she will be a grandmother!

What happened to Anais Salazar?

Anais succeeded as a radio host.



The famous host was part of Hoy for more than 3 years (2003-2006), after her great success on the program moved to the United States to continue with her professional career as a presenter and radio announcer.

Anais Salazar has a podcast titled “Without mincing words” where he talks about many topics; Furthermore, he concentrated on traveling the world and enjoying his family.

The famous Televisa actress, in addition to being a successful host, has also ventured into acting in different soap operas such as ‘El privilegio de amar’, ‘Bajo un mismo rostro’, ‘Código postal’, ‘Pasión’, among many others.

