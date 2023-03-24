Algeria – Ghana U23: the Greens face their destiny to reach the Olympics

The moment of truth is coming for the Algeria U23 team. Indeed, the U23 national team has an important meeting tonight to try to qualify for the next edition of the U23 Africa Cup.

Following the CAF’s verdict on the conduct of this match, Algeria will face the Ghana U23 team for the last seat of the CAN U23. The first round of the double confrontation of this capital match will take place this evening from 22:00 on the lawn of the Annaba stadium.

The return match will take place next Tuesday on Ghanaian soil. For this first match against Ghana, the national coach, Noureddine Ould Ali, has fine-tuned the last details before this important match.

The Algerians will have the mission to make a positive result which would allow them to approach the return match in Kumasi (Ghana). Inevitably, a victory will do wonders for the Algerian U23 selection. However, mistrust is essential during these meetings.

Match Algeria – Ghana U23: the last chance to compete in the Olympics

While the Algeria U23 team was dropped in the source of qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the verdict of the African Football Confederation gave hope to the Algerian players to cross the milestone of the playoff phase.

Thus, the match against the Ghanaian selection is a chance for the Greens U23 to join the final phase of the CAN U23 which will take place in Morocco with a view to qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. As a reminder, 3 African teams will have their tickets to participate in the 2024 Olympics football competition.

As a result, only the first three of the CAN U23 will be able to be present at the Olympic Games. Reflecting on his boys’ match against the Ghana team, coach Noureddine Ould Ali said, “It will be a tough game because the Ghana team has many talented players. he said.

Coach Ould Ali adds, “On the other hand, we have retained 26 players who are in good shape. We will be able to assert our qualities on the field. he explained to the national press before the match. The Algerian U23 team will face the Ghana U23 team tonight from 10 p.m. on the lawn of the Annaba stadium.