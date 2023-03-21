Double gold in arm wrestling for Jonna Blind and Elvira Ajnnak

Jonna Blind won two golds in the weight class -57 kilos in both the right and left arm. A class that is also heavier than what she usually competes in.

– I have been injured in my left arm, so it felt so good when I went through the qualifiers undefeated and also won the final, says Jonna Blind.

14-year-old Elvira Ajnnak also won two golds in the weight class +63 kilos and she is satisfied with the competition even though there were only two in her class.

– It’s fun, but I want more resistance, says Elvira Ajnnak.

Lots of medals in the bag

Jonna Blind started her elite effort in arm wrestling in 2012 and she has many medals in her bag, including former SM gold, as well as medals in both the EC and WC.

Elvira Ajnnak is relatively new to the sport but has already managed to stand at the top of the podium in a few competitions. But she misses more girls in the sport. She encourages more people to try the sport.

– It’s such a great sport, because it’s really for everyone, says Elvira Ajnnak.

The future

Both Jonna Blind and Elvira Ajnnak love the sport and want to continue developing. Now that the WC is finished, Jonna Blind aims to possibly participate in the EC in Finland.

– I get what I do with it, she says.

After her first SM competition, Elvira Ajnnak has had a bloody tooth to continue developing.

– This is what I want to keep doing. I will continue to train more seriously and invest in becoming world champion in the future, says Elvira Ajnnak.