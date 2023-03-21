The brother of a former leader of the Gulf Cartel was sentenced in the US

Lee Roy Villareal claimed during his trial that he was never involved in drug trafficking. However, the jury found him guilty (Photo: Special)

Lee Roy Villarrealwho is the brother of a former plaza boss of the Gulf Cartel, was condemned to 180 months, that is 15 years in prisonfor his role in the conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The decision was made after a federal jury conducted four hours of deliberation, after an eight-day trial.

“United States District Judge Andrew S. Hanen imposed a prison term of 180 months followed immediately by five years of supervised release. In passing sentence, the court found that Villarreal ran a large-scale cocaine distribution network which lasted for almost five years”, could be read in the statement from the Office of the United States Attorney, Southern District of Texas shared on Monday, March 20.

In the aforementioned period, Villareal and his partners distributed among 150 and 450 kilograms of cocaine from Mexico and Panama to distributors in the United States, including cities in Texas, Georgia, Illinois and Indiana. In addition, the judge determined that said person was directly involved in the sale of cocaine.

Lee Roy Villareal was found guilty of conspiracy to possess, with the intent to distribute, more than five kilograms of cocaine (Photo: illustrative / file)

Witnesses indicated that the now convicted directed the activities of their workers who imported, hid and transported cocaine to various parts of the US. In addition, he was in charge of repatriating the profits from the sale of cocaine with his brother as well as with members of the Gulf Cartel in Mexico.

For his part, he brother of Lee Roy Villareal was a boss of the Gulf Cartel identified as michael villarrealalso know as Gringo Mikewho was assassinated in March 2013 by members of a rival criminal group.

Lee Roy Villarreal he claimed during his trial that he was never involved in drug trafficking and that he did not have an illegal association with his brother and that he only operated a legitimate auto mechanic business. However, the jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

The US Department of Justice shared a statement in which it reported the conviction (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/File)

said person is in custody and awaits transfer to a US Bureau of Prisons facility. Similarly, the US authorities reported that other 12 personsrelated to the conspiracy, have been doomed.

“Drug cartels like the Gulf Cartel (CDG) flood our communities with drugs that cause death and destruction, but high-ranking CDG leaders like Villarreal are not immune from harsh punishment. This accusation struck a hard blow to CDG operations. Villarreal brought poison to our communities and the collaborative efforts with our partners brought him to justice”, it was possible to read in the release.

It should be remembered that just one day before, on Sunday March 19 Jose Maria Rios Ortizalias The Gordeither either hairy chest was sentenced to 465 years in prison for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty in the modality of kidnapping against 31 victims. Said subject, according to intelligence work, was a member of the Gulf cartel.

The sentence was reported on Sunday, March 19 (Photo: screenshot/Twitter)

It was the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) through the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), the institution that was in charge of the decision. Fat He was arrested in December of the year 2009 when I was in a building in the Centro de Reynosa tamaulipas.

“After various procedures, the Second District Judge of Federal Criminal Proceedings in Tamaulipas, based in Matamoros, issued the aforementioned sentence, as well as fine of 15 thousand 500 days”, he detailed in a release the FGR. At the moment Fat He is being held at the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cepheresus) number 14 in Durango.