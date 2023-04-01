Botellazos, pineapples and bullfights: violent fight at the exit of a nightclub in Trelew

In the middle of a violent fight, between shouts, bottle blows and pineapples, a young man received a fierce attack with kicks to the head when he was on the floor during a confrontation with two other people at the exit of a nightclub.

The event occurred on the streets of 25 de Mayo and Belgrano, in the center of the city of Trelew.

The images circulating on social networks were captured at dawn last Saturday at the exit of a bowling alley.

Then, according to local media, the Trelew First Section reported that the two attackers were detained at the police station.

Sergeant Luis Suarez, a member of the Police Welfare Council, pointed out that the beaten young man “doesn’t remember anything after the attack, he doesn’t even know how he got home that Sunday morning.”