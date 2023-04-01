Bouygues and Orange are losing ground to this operator’s incredible offer

In 2023, mobile operators are multiplying, offering an increasingly wide range of packages. This can make the choice difficult. If you are looking for a mobile plan that suits your needs, we strongly recommend that you take a look at Prixtel’s offer.

As a virtual operator using the antennas of the SFR network, Prixtel offers a one-of-a-kind mobile plan, called Oxygène, which offers unparalleled flexibility. Rather than choosing a classic package, it is preferable to opt for that of Prixtel, which offers an internet envelope ranging from 20 GB to 60 GB, as well as unlimited calls, SMS and MMS, from just 6.99 euros.

To discover the Prixtel Oxygen package, it’s here:

Take advantage of the Prixtel Oxygen package

What differentiates this package from the competition is that it is actually a 3-in-1 formula. Indeed, Prixtel’s Oxygen package is one of a kind. Its level system allows it to adjust according to your monthly consumption. This allows you to make real savings on your mobile bill. In addition to being economical, this package is non-binding.

This means that you can cancel whenever you want, without proof or additional costs. As we said, unlimited calls, SMS and MMS are included. Compared to conventional packages on the market, Prixtel’s Oxygen offer clearly stands out. The duration of this offer is not specified, so it is advisable to hurry before it disappears.

Prixtel Oxygen mobile plan: how does it work?

The way the Oxygen package works is easy to understand. It is available at a basic price of 6.99 euros and allows you to benefit from an amount of internet ranging from 0 to 20 GB. If you need more data, you automatically switch to the second tranche which allows you to benefit from 20 to 40 GB for an additional 2 euros, for a total of 8.99 euros.

Finally, the third level allows you to obtain between 40 and 60 GB. For this, you will pay 10.99 euros, or 2 euros more than the previous level. In summary, here is what it gives:

Up to 20 GB per month = 6.99 euros

Between 20 and 40 GB per month = 8.99 euros

Between 40 and 60 GB per month = 10.99 euros

The Prixtel plan is advantageous since the amount of your mobile bill automatically adapts to your consumption. On the other hand, with the competition, you pay a fixed price for a given amount of internet.

If you need more than 60 GB, Prixtel offers two other packages, “Le grand” and “Géant”, which work on the same principle as the Oxygène package. They offer 50 GB to 200 GB respectively from 9.99 euros per month. You can find all the information about these formulas on the official Prixtel website.

How to easily change mobile plan?

If you are convinced by the Prixtel mobile offer and you are ready to take the plunge, know that the procedure is easy to follow. You can easily keep your current phone number by simply communicating your RIO code to Prixtel. The operator will take care of terminating your old plan and porting your number. So you will have almost nothing to do on your side.

To obtain your RIO code, simply call 3179 from the mobile line you wish to keep. As simple as that! Remember that the SIM card is charged at 10 euros when ordering and will be delivered within 48 hours. Triple cut, the latter is compatible with all mobile phones on the market. In short, among all the offers available on the telecom market, Prixtel’s Oxygen package is currently the most interesting.

Without obligation and at a reasonable price, it allows you to pay only for what you use each month. Its flexibility and suppleness make it exceptional. However, it should be noted that Prixtel’s Oxygène mobile offer may disappear at any time. We therefore recommend that you hurry if you want to benefit from the fairest offer on the market, which will allow you to pay only for what you consume.

To discover the Prixtel packages, click here:

Discover the packages in the Prixtel range