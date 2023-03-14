Breast Cancer: Scientists Discover How to Prevent Metastasis | metropolises

Patients with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer, the most common type, are at risk for disease recurrence in other parts of the body for years after diagnosis and treatment of the primary tumor.

Now, researchers from the Cancer Research Institute (ICR), in the United Kingdom, claim to have unraveled the mechanism that leads breast cancer cells to wake up years after a successful treatment, leading to metastasis in the lung.

The discovery was published on Monday (13/3), in the journal Nature Cancer, and marks an important step in studies to combat cancer. Carried out in mice, the work reveals how this relapse occurs and points out a strategy to avoid it.

specific protein

The researchers found that the protein PDGF-C, present in the lung, plays a key role in influencing whether dormant breast cancer cells stay asleep or wake up.

When the level of PDGF-C increases – which is more likely in the elderly or when organ tissue is worn down or scarred – the chances of latent cancer cells growing into secondary breast cancer are not increased.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), there are several types of breast cancer. Some have rapid development, while others grow slowly. Most cases, when treated early, have a good prognosis. There is no specific cause for the disease. However, environmental, genetic, hormonal and behavioral factors can increase the risk of developing the disease. In addition, the risk increases with age, being common in people over 50 years old. Although there are real chances of cure if diagnosed early, breast cancer is challenging. It often takes strength, hair, breasts, self-esteem and, in some cases, life. According to Inca, the disease is responsible for the highest number of deaths from cancer in the Brazilian female population. The main signs of the disease are the appearance of hardened and usually painless lumps or nodules. In addition to these, changes in the characteristics of the skin or nipples, spontaneous discharge of liquid from one of the nipples, nodules in the neck or in the armpit region, and red breast skin or similar to an orange peel are other symptoms. The famous self-examination is extremely important in the early identification of the disease. However, to do it correctly, it is important to carry out the assessment at three different times: in front of the mirror, standing and lying down. In front of the mirror, take off all your clothes and look at your breasts with your arms down. Then raise your arms and check the breasts. Finally, place your hands on the basin, pressing to see if there is any change in the surface of the breasts. Foot palpation should be performed while bathing with a wet body and soapy hands. To do this, raise your left arm, placing your hand behind your head. Then carefully feel the left breast with your right hand. Repeat these steps on the right breast. Palpation should be done with the fingers of the hand together and stretched, in circular movements across the breast and from top to bottom. After palpation, the nipples should also be pressed gently to see if there is any liquid coming out. Finally, lying down, place your left hand on the back of your head. Then, with your right hand, feel your left breast, checking the entire region. These steps must be repeated on the right breast to complete the evaluation of both breasts. Women over 20 who have cases of cancer in the family or over 40 years without cases of cancer in the family should perform breast self-examination to prevent and diagnose the disease early. The exam can also be done by men, who despite the atypicality, may suffer from this type of cancer, presenting similar symptoms. According to specialists, in the face of suspicion of the disease, it is important to seek a doctor to start official tests, such as mammography and laboratory tests, capable of pointing out the presence of the disease. It is important to know that the presence of small lumps in the breast does not necessarily indicate that cancer is developing. However, if this nodule gets bigger over time or if it causes other symptoms, it could indicate malignancy and therefore should be investigated by a doctor. The treatment of breast cancer will depend on the extent of the disease and the characteristics of the tumor. However, it may include surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and biologic therapy. The results, however, are better when the disease is caught early. In case it has spread to other organs (metastases), the treatment will seek to prolong survival and improve the patient's quality of life

Treatment

After unraveling the mechanism, the researchers sought a strategy to block the increase in the PDGF-C protein. Tests with mice with ER+ tumors showed that the use of imatinib, before and after tumor development, significantly reduced secondary cancer growth. The drug is currently used to treat patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia,

“We discovered how aging lung tissue can cause cancer cells to ‘wake up’ and transform into tumors, and we found a potential strategy to ‘defuse’ these ‘time bombs,'” says Frances Turrell, one of the study’s authors. , in a statement released by the English institution.

Now, the team plans to continue with research to understand how human patients can benefit from the use of imatinib. In the long term, they intend to develop specific treatments.

