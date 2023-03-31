Breathalyzer at Easter 2023: CDMX will have special operations in 3 town halls

Ready for the Easter holidays of this 2023? The CDMX government has prepared for this season with the classic operation that goes from keeping an eye on the tourist spots to the Breathalyzer (‘Drive without alcohol’), which will have special measures in a couple of town halls.

Both for those who are going to leave CDMX and for the chilangos and chilangas who will stay, here we leave you useful information so that you know How will the movement be this Holy Week 2023?.

Photo: Daniel Augusto-Cuartoscuro.

Breathalyzer at Easter 2023: CDMX will have special operations

The first thing to know is that this operation in CDMX starts this Friday March 31 and until April 9.

On those days, the Breathalyzer will grab punch y it will increase its checkpoints in the afternoons until with extended hours at 7 pm —with everything and coverage at highway exits and entrances.

Photo: Daniel Augusto-Cuartoscuro

In addition to this extension, the CDMX government will provide special coverage in the town halls where religious ceremonies and festivities take place.

Be careful, then this way, because Iztapalapa, Cuajimalpa and Magdalena Contreras they will have special coverage of the Breathalyzer.

Photo credit: Sopitas.com

And to top it off: the Breathalyzer will be around 20 points daily, that will work around the clock, to identify drivers who have exceeded the blood alcohol limit — and, as you know, prevent accidents and save lives.

Tourist areas and bus stations of CDMX

We are done with the Breathalyzer, but let’s go with the surveillance, road and tourist support operations in the 16 CDMX mayors —and that, likewise, they will have special coverage in religious sites, entertainment, markets, flea markets and bus stations.

Los patrols will be reinforced in the 16 municipalities —especially in commercial areas, banks and ATMs, as well as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, forests, gardens and tourist areas such as the Tourist Corridor of the Historic Center, Paseo de la Reforma, Santa Fe, Polanco, Xochimilco, pilgrimages and markets.

Photo: Galo Cañas-Cuartoscuro.

Besides, Tourist Police will be present in this operation. Anything, they should know that they can go with these elements to file complaints, complaints or ask them to lend a hand with foreign tourism and info about tourist sites.

Another detail is that the operation includes the Safe Passenger program that will keep an eye on the Turibús units, in the Basilica of Guadalupe and Xochimilco piers.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro.

And finally… the truck stations: all of them will have extra security, according to the Chilango authorities, from the North, Taxqueña, Oriente, Tapo and Poniente-Observatorio plants, the Buenavista Suburban Train station and the Pantitlán, Indios Vedes bus stops. , National Polytechnic Institute, El Rosario, Martín Carrera and Santa Martha Acatitla.

As you can see? If your vacations start from March 31, we hope they will be good rest days with your friends and loved ones —and well, keep this operation in CDMX and the Easter 2023 Breathalyzer in mind.

