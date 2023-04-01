Brutal entrance, escape and crash: terror for a family in the heart of the Center

A brutal case of insecurity kept all the members of a family that was attacked yesterday inside their home located in the heart of La Plata in suspense.

According to the official report that EL DIA had access to, two criminals -who scaled the roofs- managed to enter the home of 10 between 45 and 46, where they woke up a couple and their 31-year-old son, who they also tied up. and they brought their parents together in the main room.

The terror was such that the victims indicated that there were also violent threats with various weapons, the theft of valuables and a truck, with which they crashed shortly after at 15 and 38 against a tree.

Despite the fact that they quickly got out of the vehicle and followed the run away, one of them, who, according to the Police, suffered an ankle injury due to the violent impact, was later arrested and hospitalized. His accomplice, on the other hand, continues to be intensely sought. The entire sequence unfolded hastily and without pause.

“THEY WOKE US UP WITH A GUN”

Yesterday afternoon, just as he was arriving home accompanied by his wife, Rolando Tempone (60) stopped for a few minutes on the sidewalk to refer to this newspaper about the random moment they had to go through with the couple’s son. , 31 years old.

“It was at 5:30 in the morning, when the three of us were sleeping. Suddenly, we see two guys who woke us up with a firearm, I don’t know if it was real or a toy, because immediately one of them grabbed our knife”.

But if that scene shook them, the one that seconds later they witnessed in their room ended up making them despair.

It is that, he said, “they brought our son, who was the first one they caught in his room. But they also had him tied up. It was a horrible moment.”

Tempone pointed out that the assailants “were short and covered part of their faces with masks.”

The demand for delivery of money and other effects of value did not wait.

“We told them that we didn’t have money and they checked it later when they checked different furniture and drawers,” he reflected.

So, the thieves redirected their search and ultimately came up with “two cell phones, headphones, clothes and a professional camera, because I’m a photographer.”

And although the man did not mention it, it transpired that in the police complaint filed later at the second police station, it was specified that the criminals also stole a green Renault Duster van from this family.

The same one with which minutes later, for reasons that were not officially disclosed, they collided head-on with a tree at 15 and 38, leaving it practically destroyed.

“I WAS ABOUT TO REACT”

In another section of the dialogue he had with EL DIA, Tempone revealed that “at one point, I was about to react, especially because I suspected that the firearm would be a toy.”

But in those moments of numbness due to the unpleasant presence of criminals in his house, he managed to remain calm and gave up his intention.

The arrested thief is 33 years old and due to the crash at 15 and 38 he suffered an ankle injury

He also stated that he had another feeling: “It seemed that they were drugged or drunk.”

When asked about how these thugs entered his home, he replied that “they did it for the funds of the house and after climbing on the roofs.”

“It was the first time we suffered a robbery here,” he expressed with anger and resignation simultaneously.

SEARCH AND AN ARREST

After both criminals fled the scene aboard the victims’ Renault Duster, a call to 911 informed the police of that jurisdiction about the crime in question.

Quickly, the uniformed officers deployed an extensive search. The Police indicated that the arrested man was kidnapped a bunch of keys and a white and red headset. In the area of ​​the accident, clothing and a knife were seized. The caught thief was taken by ambulance to the Gutiérrez hospital. After being treated, he was transferred to the police station.