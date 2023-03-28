Budget 2023: CSU parliamentary group gives the green light for the health and care budget

CSU parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament

Munich (ots)

Budget week in the plenum: It’s about more than 71 billion euros for 2023. The CSU parliamentary group released the budget for health and care today.

In the area Health and care with a total budget of around 868 million euros, the focus is on community care and the area obstetrics. In 2023, 1000 care places can be funded with 54 million euros. The funds for the Bavarian state care allowance will be updated at a high level of 430 million euros. The Free State is investing 28 million euros to ensure nationwide provision of midwifery assistance and to compensate for deficits in gynecology and obstetrics departments in hospitals. In addition, there are 643 million euros for the area of ​​hospital construction investments, which are estimated in the municipal financial equalization:

In addition Bernhard Seidenathhealth policy spokesman for the CSU parliamentary group and chairman of the health and care committee:

“Health is not everything, but without health everything is nothing. That’s why every euro is money well invested in the fight against the shortage of skilled workers for the best minds for our healthcare system. We are setting an example in the fight against the shortage of skilled workers: for example through pools of volunteers in 30 Nursing facilities, by promoting lecturers at nursing schools or through more emergency paramedics. We also focus on innovation – and especially on relieving caregiving relatives: With our support program PflegeSoNah alone, 1,000 (daily) 2023 Nursing places are promoted close to home, in the legislative period a total of 5,000 nursing places.”

The rapporteur for the area of ​​health and care in the budget committee, Harald Kuehn:

“The budget of the State Ministry for Health and Care makes an important contribution to ensuring that people in Bavaria can continue to be provided with the best possible health care within the framework of Bavarian state competencies. In addition to the further improvement of health care and health infrastructure in rural areas, among other things, the budget of the Ministry of Health includes in particular the areas of obstetrics, prevention, care and hospice. High-quality, nationwide health care is of the utmost importance for the citizens. Against this background, it should be emphasized that the federal government’s planned hospital reform must not have any negative effects on our Bavarian hospital landscape. Bavaria is again investing 643 million euros in the future of our hospitals.”

Tomorrow the budget consultations with the departments of economy, agriculture and forestry; work and social affairs; interior; Education and culture, science and art, housing, construction, transport, as well as environment and consumer protection.

