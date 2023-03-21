Sport: Charlie, 93, is about to run the Paris marathon

In just under two weeks, the 46th edition of the Paris Marathon will take place. Among the tens of thousands of participants, one of the best prepared runners is called Charly Bancarel. Aged 93, the dean of the event will be in his eleventh participation.

People close to Charlie say he is unstoppable. “I run seven, eight, ten kilometers, a dozen kilometers, it depends on the form”, he said while jogging on the roads of Cantal. At 93, Charles Bancarel runs four times a week. It does not challenge the seconds of the stopwatch, but the passing years. “We don’t stop when we get old, but we get old if we stop”he philosophizes.

An invitation to the Olympics

This former director of a school transport company has always been athletic. He is followed by his doctor, who gives him the green light every year because of his excellent health. He was never seriously ill or injured. In 67 years of marriage, his wife Denise has become his first supporter. By dint of traveling across France and the world, Charlie has made a name for himself in athletics. In December 2022, he received from the hands of the president of the federation a bib for the Olympic Games. Before Paris, he runs the half-marathon of Vichy (Allier), of which he is the guest of honor. He will finish the race despite the difficulty, after 3h15 of effort.