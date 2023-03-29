Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Osnabruck (ots)

Bundeswehr is shrinking – more than 4,200 soldiers quit their service early in 2022

2022 more departures than recruits – about 19,500 soldiers retired from service in total

Osnabruck. More than 19,500 soldiers left the Bundeswehr in 2022. This is the highest value since 2017, as reported by the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ), citing information from the Federal Ministry of Defense. For the second year in a row, more soldiers left military service than new ones.

More than 4,200 soldiers even quit their service early in 2022, reports the “NOZ”. The reasons for this include a permanent disability, but also a termination of service during the six-month probationary period at the beginning of the service.

In order for the Bundeswehr to be able to achieve the politically set goal of 203,000 soldiers by 2031, 21,000 recruits would have to be won for the service every year, the “NOZ” quoted a ministry spokeswoman as saying. In this way, the departures could also be absorbed.

In 2022, the Bundeswehr hired a total of 18,776 people. The total number of personnel in the military sector fell to 183,050 at the end of 2022.

Phone: +49(0)541/310 207

Original content from: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell