Buy blue tortillas and ensure they are “decomposed”

Blue tortillas are a variety of tortilla made with blue corn.

The content that appears on social networks every time becomes viral because of how peculiar it can be. This is the recent case of a young tiktoker who went viral after sharing a video where he says that he bought blue tortillas and thought they were spoiled for which he wanted to file a complaint.

Mexican culinary culture is very important and known throughout the world. But mainly tortillas, of which it is estimated that Mexico is the main consumer of this food in the world, which constitutes the food supplement of more than 90 percent of its population; each year the per capita intake is 75 kilograms.

According to the latest update from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), the price of the basic basket is at its highest value nationwide and is 1,164 pesos with 90 cents. Among this figure is the tortilla, which has seen a significant increase in price thanks to inflation, where in some entities of the country a kilo is sold to consumers for almost 30 pesos, as confirmed by updated statistics from the National Information System. and Market Integration (SNIIM).

Likewise, data from the UNAM defines this technique, it has been used since pre-Hispanic times and continues to date; It is essential in the preparation of foods based on corn dough and increases the bioavailability of amino acids, soluble fiber and resistant starch, which are beneficial for health.

The video published by the tiktoker identified as @venusandrogino, is going viral for everything it mentions.

In the recording, the young Internet user shared a “public complaint” after buying blue tortillas and saying that they were decomposed due to their color.

“Can you explain to me what this is? They are like tortillas made a thousand years ago, right now they are all rotten and all green,” she said in the video.

“I don’t know who I can file my complaint with, if I can go to the Ministry of Public Education or to someone who can complain to me because I find it super outrageous. I find it outrageous that in Mexico we have these scams and that someone sells these rotten things, ”she added.

The recording quickly went viral, because the tortillas were not decomposed, since they are that color because they are made with blue corn. The color of this type of tortillas is completely natural and is due to a type of pigment known as anthocyanins.

Ignorance does not distinguish genders 👀👉🏽 🫥 pic.twitter.com/YDdWBMSni5 — Folic Acid Fugitives (@EsdeProfugos) March 20, 2023

Likewise, the internists left several comments on the young man’s case, where they criticized him for its content.

“This is what the content on the internet became, people pretending to be stupid in exchange for likes,” read a comment.

“Well, it’s not that far from reality. My husband, who is from the northern border, neither he nor his friends knew blue corn, when they saw blue tortillas they didn’t even want to touch them. It is the time that I cannot buy blue dough because he does not eat”, says another Internet user.

This video joins other virals on social networks, such as the story of a foreign woman in Mexico who sells tortilla-making classes to tourists and calls them an “ancestral cooking experience.”

Digital platforms are full of this content that sparks debates from the internists themselves who criticize or support.

