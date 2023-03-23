Makita 18V battery set 54% discount – also lawnmowers, cordless screwdrivers, angle grinders much cheaper

Table of contents

Bosch professional? unanimously? Metabo? Ambitious do-it-yourselfers and professional craftsmen swear by Makita because the robust and powerful Makita 18V cordless system can operate more than 270 devices with the same batteries – environmentally friendly and cost-effective. The current Amazon discount offers at the beginning of spring are a good opportunity to purchase an 18V battery (individually or in a set) and the right charger at a greatly reduced price. You can also buy Makita cordless screwdrivers (drills, impact wrenches…), angle grinders, lawn mowers or compressors much cheaper. The whole thing without going to Obi, Hornbach or Bauhaus – but only while stocks last.

Battery 18V (1.5 – 5.0 Ah) & charger

If you are looking for a suitable 18V battery for your Makita cordless screwdriver, cordless lawnmower or angle grinder, you can now save a lot of money with the Amazon discount offers at the beginning of spring – while stocks last.

Original Makita 18V battery and charger

18V cordless screwdriver (drill, impact wrench, impact drill) and hammer drill

The offers at the beginning of spring not only include great discounts for the Makita 18V cordless set, but also for popular Makita devices such as cordless screwdrivers (drill drivers, impact wrenches, etc.), lawn mowers, angle grinders or compressors.

Makita 18V cordless screwdriver (drill, impact wrench, impact drill), rotary hammer, combination hammer & Co.

Also worth reading: Tools for your pocket: 60% off screwdrivers, mini ratchets, multi-tools from Wera & Wiha

Tool set, bit & drill set, screwdriver etc.

In addition to the Makita 18V cordless set, cordless screwdriver or circular saw, Amazon also offers matching accessories at reduced prices. There are various bit & drill sets, a Makita screwdriver and the popular Makpac cheaper.

Bit & drill set, chisel set & Co. from Makita

Also worth reading: Amazon opens grilling season with huge discounts on Weber & Enders gas grills / electric grills

Cordless saw 18V (chainsaw, jigsaw, circular saw, pendulum jigsaw)

In addition to the Makita 18V cordless screwdriver and accessories, you can buy other Makita tools much cheaper than originally with the Amazon discount offers at the beginning of spring. Cordless hand-held circular saws, chainsaws, jigsaws or reciprocating saws can now be purchased at considerable discounts.

Makita 18V cordless jigsaw, circular saw, reciprocating saw & Co.

Also worth reading: Only until March 24: Freenet with a 38 GB flat rate for 12.99 euros

Cordless angle grinder 18V, planer, milling machine & Co.

Not only Makita 18V cordless screwdrivers, lawn mowers or jigsaws can be bought at Amazon at the beginning of spring with high discounts. Cordless angle grinders, planes, grooving cutters or multifunction cutters are also much cheaper.

Buy cheaper at Amazon: Makita 18V cordless angle grinder, planer, grooving cutter & Co.

Also worth reading: Super savings bundle: Nintendo Switch with free game Super Mario Odyssey & goodie for the Mario film (Advertising)

Cordless lawnmowers, hedge trimmers 18V, grass trimmers, compressors & Co.

Order Makita cordless screwdrivers, rotary hammers or chainsaws cheaper from Amazon – other selected devices such as Makita 18V cordless lawnmowers, compressors or the popular Makita construction site radio should not be missing. The same applies here: The offers are only valid while stocks last – prices and availability can change at any time.

Makita 18V cordless vacuum cleaner, compressor, hedge trimmer, radio & Co.

Cordless compressor 18V 11.1 bar €61.90 (-44%)

Cordless hedge trimmer 18V 65 cm €224.99 (-13%)

€224.99 (-13%) Cordless lawn trimmer 18V €72.55 (-35%)

€72.55 (-35%) Cordless lawnmower 2x18V €187.90 (-36%)

Cordless vacuum cleaner 18V DCL501Z 295.48€ (-29%)

295.48€ (-29%) Cordless blower 18V 110.94€ (-52%)

110.94€ (-52%) battery lamp €41.90 (-41%)

€41.90 (-41%) LED construction spotlight 113.88€ (-41%)

113.88€ (-41%) Cordless construction site radio 18V 246.09€ (-35%)

Click and save: Amazon bestseller in power and hand tools

Amazon hits: The 10 best-selling technology items in the last 7 days (source: internal sales statistics)

In addition to Makita batteries and tools, there are other popular special offers on Amazon.

HeroQuest base game €114.89 (-11%) Samsung SSD 980 1TB €70.59 (-33%) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo Switch) €28.99 (-52%) Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. Lightstrip Plus 2m base €66.99 (-26%) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020 pieces) €369.99 (-38%) Corsair RAM DDR4-3600 16GB €63.99 (-41%) Sony PS5 Disc Edition €549.99 Arctic P12 PC case fan €6.95 (-27%) Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse €69.98 (-18%) WD_Black SSD SN850 2TB (PS5 comp.) €209.99 (-33%)

Amazon bestsellers at a glance

Click and save: Top deals of the day in hardware store

Makita 18V cordless screwdrivers, batteries & Co: Top offers in our Daily Deals

In addition to Makita tools such as 18V cordless screwdrivers, chainsaws or angle grinders, you can find them on our Offer overview more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.