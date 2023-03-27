Oppo changes strategy and would leave these markets

Oppo reportedly decided to change its global expansion strategy due to economic complications.

The new “return to China” approach would start with Germany, France and the UK.

Consumers in those countries are upgrading their phones less frequently, and that affects the brand.

Oppoone of the brands that has grown the most in recent years in the world, especially in Europe, the strategy of leaving some markets is proposed due to the economic difficulties that consumers are going through.

In addition to Oppo, OnePlus would do the samepublish this Monday, March 27, different Specialized media in technology.

A few years ago, Oppo expanded its global presence “at two ends”: the European market and emerging markets.

The gradual departure of Huawei after the dispute with the United States was key, this paved the way for Oppo in the medium and, especially, high-end market segment.

The Chinese smartphone maker has caused a sensation in the global market with its innovative products and aggressive expansion strategy. One of Oppo’s key strategies in expanding its global presence has been to focus on markets like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

In IndiaFor example, Oppo invested heavily in marketing campaigns, including collaborations with Bollywood stars and cricket teams. It also actively promoted its smartphones on ecommerce platforms by offering attractive discounts and cashback offers to attract consumers.

In IndonesiaOppo established itself as the second best-selling brand, only behind Samsung.

In VietnamOppo is the brand that grew the most in 2022. The Chinese company captured a significant share of the market by offering affordable smartphones with top-of-the-line features.

Strategy: Oppo is leaving Europe?

In Europe, Oppo’s positioning points to high-end phones, but the global economic situation changed at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 and it would no longer be a good business to continue expanding their markets.

High inflation hits consumer economies, and without funds, customers put off smartphone renewals, leading to a steep drop in Oppo sales.

In this way, Oppo and also OnePlus are considering leaving several important European markets such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

According to 36 Kryptonboth companies would have decided to also leave the Netherlands and, for now, stay in Spain, Italy and Portugal.

This decision is in line with not having brought its new “flagship” to Europe, the Oppo Find X6 Pro that was announced in China.

