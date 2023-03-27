Park Beyond will open on June 16

For the needs of Park Beyond, its developers Limbic Entertainment got devilishly close to Bandai Namco, who became majority shareholders. Action, reaction: to celebrate, the pre-order bonus will revolve around Pac-Man, the Japanese publisher’s golden bit hen. There we find themed attractions and their dedicated Impossification technologies. Impossification is the small name of the supernatural techniques allowing to insert springboards in the middle of a rollercoaster without breaking the coherence of the layout, or to build merry-go-rounds teasing the Burj Khalifa. In addition, five animators in Pac-Man and ghost costumes will stroll through your aisles. More than thirty decorative trinkets will end up theming your park after the yellow mascot. The Pac-Man DLC will be included in the Season Pass which also includes the undead Zombeyond and piracy-themed Beyond Seas packs.

Tickets coupe-files

If the prospect of building impossible vomitrons cheers you up, you may be tempted to apply to join the closed beta, which will take place from May 9 to 19 on PC exclusively. For this, follow this link. If the trial convinces you, and you later turn it into a purchase, know that this will unlock the golden roller coaster shuttles for you.

And if you’re really, really, really excited, then you’ll find the list of the different editions of Park Beyond below. The most attentive will spot the presence of the illustrious Olivier Derivière on the soundtrack. You have already heard his excellent scores in other European productions (especially French), such as Streets of Rage 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Dying Light 2 or GreedFall.