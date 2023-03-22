Bluetti EB3A: Compact power station with 600 watts for only 299 euros



The Bluetti EB3A is one of the most compact and affordable power stations on the market. As a portable power storage device with an output of 600 watts, it is ideal for operating small electrical devices when camping, in a caravan or on the beach. And that for only 299 euros.





The temperatures in Germany are slowly but surely rising, so that we can put our winter jackets back in the closet and head for the next campsite. However, we don’t want to do without our smartphone, a cool box and the lighting when camping, which is why a portable power station is one of our essential companions. And it doesn’t always have to be expensive, as you can see from the example of the Bluetti EB3A.



Bluetti EB3A power station

Spring Sale: Now for 299 euros





to offer



For what purpose is the Bluetti EB3A suitable?

Anyone who does not want to run an entire outdoor kitchen away from classic power sources, but primarily wants to charge smartphones, tablets or notebooks, is well advised to use the Bluetti EB3A. With a rated output of 600 watts (W) and a battery capacity of 268 watt hours (Wh), the compact power station can supply up to eight electronic devices with electricity at the same time.

Like its big brothers, the Bluetti EB3A relies on durable and efficient LiFePO4 batteries and weighs only 4.7 kilograms. So it’s ideal for storing the small power plant in the trunk or in the tent. The power station itself, as well as the optionally available solar modules, rely on practical carrying handles, which also make it easy to transport through the forest or to the beach.





Bluetti EB3A power station

Now for only 299 euros





to offer



What connections does the Bluetti EB3A power station offer?

The Bluetti EB3A relies on a standard socket (Schuko) that can be used to operate individual devices or distributors. In addition, two well-known USB-A interfaces (5V/3A) and a modern USB-C port with a charging option of up to 100 watts are installed. Alternatively, smartphones and other Qi-compatible devices can also be charged via a wireless charging pad (15 watts) located on the top of the power station. Last but not least, there is space for two 5.5 mm sockets (12V/10A) and a car power connection (cigarette lighter).

How long does the battery last and how long does it take to charge?

The built-in battery has a capacity of 368 watt hours. Which consumers are connected to the power station determines the battery life. For example, the Bluetti EB3A can operate a small fan with a power of 20 watts for more than 12 hours. An additional lamp (5 watts), on the other hand, remains bright for up to 50 hours. With notebooks, tablets and smartphones, the size of the battery usually determines how often it can be charged. According to the manufacturer, an Apple iPhone can usually be used 20 times.



Charging the Bluetti EB3A itself is just as easy as charging electronic devices. In turbo mode, the power station is fully charged in just one hour using the supplied AC charging cable. The car socket also only needs 1.5 to 3.5 hours, depending on the power. With the help of an optional solar panel, the best sunshine can also be used to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent within around two hours. Here it is worth investing in a module like the Bluetti PV120 with up to 120 watts.

Is the Bluetti EB3A worth buying?

The Bluetti EB3A is worth buying, especially for beginners who are new to the world of portable power stations. This means that no large sums have to be invested at the beginning and you can slowly approach the advantages in order to further expand the electricity storage ecosystem later. The advantage of the optional solar modules in particular is that they can be connected to almost any Bluetti power station.

Apart from that, we recommend the Bluetti EB3A for all outdoor trips where you want to stay mobile and the power storage device should actually be with you everywhere. We are convinced by the weight and, of course, the wide range of possible uses, especially for supplying smaller electronic devices with power quickly and easily. And if you want a little more power, you should take a look at the Bluetti EB70 (1000 watts) or even the Bluetti AC200 Max (2200 watts).



Bluetti EB3A power station

Spring Sale: Now for 299 euros





to offer

