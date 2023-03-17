The ingenious BMW system to replace the dashboard

BMW gives us a glimpse of its future electric vehicles

The manufacturer has lifted the veil on a system that projects useful information to the driver on the width of the windshield

Called Panoramic Vision, this display will be available on BMWs using the NEUE KLASSE platform, scheduled for 2025

Driving without leaning over to look at the dashboard is what BMW will offer with its new system called Panoramic Vision. This new technology, which projects information across the entire width of the windshield, has just been announced by the German manufacturer. And this time, it is no longer a futuristic vision, but a concrete technology that will be used by BMW from 2025, on its new technology platform NEUE KLASSE.

BMW is not talking about augmented reality, but about a “heads up” display. According to the explanations, the information is projected across the width, on a part covered with a dark coating. The display is visible to the driver and passengers. And for the manufacturer, this new system has many advantages. Besides the fact that the driver has all the information he needs in front of him, and no longer behind the wheel, the new design also gives the impression of having more space inside the vehicle.

“Whether the driver himself decides which information he wants to display in his own field of vision or all occupants can see the entire content. The revolutionary projection and the significantly more clearly structured cockpit give an impressive new feeling of space and driving”, comments Frank Weber, Member of the Management Board for Development of BMW AG. Using this new display system will also give BMW more design freedom.

BMW ahead of schedule

The Panoramic Vision display was announced at the manufacturer’s annual conference. And of course, the electric car was one of the topics discussed at this event. For example, the manufacturer has indicated that it should reach a 50% share for electric well before 2030, which is the target set. The group should thus exceed 10 million fully electric cars before 2030. And by 2025, it intends to cross the bar of 2 million electric cars delivered.

It is also in 2025 that BMW will launch the production of its first electric car benefiting from the NEUE KLASSE platform. And apparently, from this launch, things will accelerate. Indeed, BMW will start production of at least 6 new NEUE KLASSE cars in 24 months.