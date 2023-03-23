Celexon screen Ultramobil Plus Professional: great picture everywhere







The Celexon Ultramobil Plus Professional screen is a space-saving suitcase screen. The screen area measures 200 x 113 centimetres. At 85 inches, the screen is larger than the standard television set in Germany. The black frame absorbs any light shadows that occur if the projector is not optimally aligned to the screen. The 16:9 screen cloth is suitable for high resolutions such as 4K or 8K. Celexon specifies the viewing angle as 160 degrees. The screen has a gain of 1.2. A three-layer PVC cloth with a fabric core is used. The screen is retracted and extended via a scissor joint with a gas pressure spring system. Since the back of the screen is black, it is not suitable for rear projection of content. In addition, the display of content is not impaired by incident light from behind.

The Celexon screen Ultramobil Plus Professional can be used with a variety of projectors. The brighter the projector, the better the display. Using the rollable Celexon projection table a projector can be easily positioned. The screen was tested with different projectors. This includes the Xgimi Elfin. It’s best to darken the room to get the most out of the 800 ANSI lumen projector. Xgimi projectors feature automatic keystone correction and image alignment. The projector automatically adapts the image to the screen thanks to the black border. Manual corrections are usually not necessary. Should a corner not be correctly aligned, any corrections can be made quickly. It is generally advisable to align the projector as best as possible with the screen in order to avoid light shadows around the screen. The test shows that even if the image of the Xgimi Elfin is only 800 ANSI lumens bright, the video presentation works well on 85 inches in a room that is not completely dark. In conjunction with a screen, the image performance of projectors such as the Xgimi Halo+ can be maximized.

Easy assembly and disassembly

In everyday life, the Celexon screen Ultramobil Plus Professional can convince with its easy assembly and disassembly. Once the screen has been placed, it takes about 24 seconds until it is fully extended and ready for use. The canvas weighs 14 kilograms. However, the weight is hardly noticeable due to the handle in the middle. In recent months it has been shown that different people of different stature are able to carry the canvas. Aligning a projector to the screen is easy: A tripod or projector table can be used for this purpose. The latter have the advantage that notebooks or game consoles can be set up in the immediate vicinity. Mounting on a tripod requires a corresponding screw socket, which not every projector has. Although additional devices can also be set up when using a tripod, they must then be placed on the floor or on an extra table. When using Android TV projectors, a TV box is usually no longer necessary, but the smart operating system cannot yet replace a games console.

The manufacturer states that the Celexon Ultramobil Plus Professional screen is suitable for use in the living room, conference room or school. In the four walls at home, the screen should primarily be used as a home cinema component. There it can prove itself as a cinema screen thanks to the optimal flatness of the fabric. Film details appear razor-sharp, assuming a 4K resolution. The picture is not affected by disturbing elements that can occur, for example, when projecting onto a house wall. A flawless screen cloth is also important if texts or presentations are to be displayed on the 85-inch screen. Waves in the screen cloth would have a negative effect on viewing, especially on bright surfaces. The Celexon screen can be used for lectures etc. without any problems in the delivery condition. The screen height can be infinitely adjusted in the respective application scenario. Depending on the size of the audience, it may be necessary to fully extend the screen. In smaller groups it is usually sufficient to use the screen halfway up.

During film and series playback, the Celexon screen scores with optimal color reproduction. In a darkened room, the screen enables an authentic home cinema feeling. The screen previously used in the day-care center of our colleague Timm Mohn was only held in the air by a hula hoop. The scissor mechanism on the back of the Celexon screen, which keeps it firmly in the air, will prevent such an emergency in the future. On the article page, the canvas bears the suffix “Ultramobil”. The fact that the Celexon Ultramobil Plus Professional screen is easy to transport confirms this attribute. Assuming you have the right car, the canvas can be quickly packed up, stowed away and set up again elsewhere. Floor screens come with a number of advantages. This includes the fact that the Celexon screen Ultramobil Plus Professional does not have to be permanently installed in one place. If no projection surface is required at the moment, the screen can be stowed away in another room as required. No manual knowledge or skill is required to operate the screen. Celexon states that the screen should primarily be stored horizontally. While it is possible to store them vertically, this is not recommended. In order to be able to use the product for as long as possible, horizontal storage is recommended. The 85 inch version of the Celexon Ultramobil Plus Professional screen is currently available from Amazon for EUR 287.80.

