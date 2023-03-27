New AirPods Pro may have USB-C input (instead of lightning)

A Apple may be considering launching a second-generation version of the AirPods Pro with a USB-C port instead of the usual ‘lightning’ connector.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, quoted by the US magazine The Verge, the earphones could be available between the second and third quarters of this year.

However, according to Ming, the USB-C port on the charging box will only be available on AirPods Pro models. “Apple does not currently appear to have plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3,” he said on Twitter.

It should be noted that the European Parliament approved, in 2022, new rules that oblige companies that manufacture mobile phones, tablets and cameras to adopt a charger within the countries of the European Union from the autumn of 2024.

In October last year, Apple said it would adopt the USB-C connector.

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3. 我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

