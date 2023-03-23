The story of Frank Rubio, the NASA astronaut of Latino origin who cannot return to Earth

March 23, 2023

Born on December 11, 1975 in Los Angeles, California, but with Salvadoran blood, the astronaut of the NASAFrank Rubio, can not return to Earth and his story is inspiring.

46-year-old Rubio has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since September 21, 2022 and his mission is to study the flammability of materials in microgravity, the technology demonstration for small repair satellites robotics and the capture of images of the Earth requested by the students.

