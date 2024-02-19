Buy online and pick up your products in store in Galiano

Are the shipping costs of online stores for Cuba very high for you? If that is your case CasaLindaCuba is an option that you don’t want to miss.

This online store allows customers to place their orders virtually and pick them up in person in Havana.

Avoid transportation costs and pick up your purchases at the CasaLinda store

Located in Galiano, Avenida Italia between San Rafael and San Miguel, Centro Habana, the physical store of CasaLindaCuba It is a viable option to reduce home delivery costs.

Not only customers in Havana can access this option, but also people who live outside the capital can pick up their shipments at the store in Galiano.

Discounts of up to 40%

Always thinking about your clients, these days CasaLindaCuba has a special offerseveral products have discounts ranging from 24 to 40%.

1L sunflower oil with a starting price of 3.09 USD is now only 1.90 USD; 1kg refined sugar dropped its price from 3.06 to 1.90 USD and coffee, which cannot be missing in Cuban homes, has a 24% discount from the 2.50 USD it cost, you will only have to pay $1.90.

Other foods such as juices, breads and sweets also have considerable discounts.

Wide variety of jams

If you want to surprise the little ones at home or those who love sweets, CasaLindaCuba It also has a wide variety of jams among its products.

Chocolate bars, various types of chocolates, sweet cookies, sorbets of different flavors, hard and gummy candies, prepared for flan, pudding, custard and sponge cakes, are some of the delicacies you will find in the store to sweeten any moment.