By order of a judge from La Plata, they raid four Edesur offices

This Thursday the raids began at four Edesur company headquarters, ordered by the Federal Judge of La Plata, Ernesto Kreplak. The purpose of the raid is Edesur deliver all the necessary documentation in order to advance in the case initiated from a complaint by the IN REafter the last power cuts.

The raids are being carried out in four commercial offices of the company. If the company refuses to deliver the documents, both physical and digital, the judge’s order authorizes the troops to seize the information.

The Federal Police Anti-Fraud Investigations Division is in charge of the diligence. The aforementioned offices are located in the Buenos Aires towns of Ezeiza, Monte Grande and Lomas de Zamora; and in San José 190, from the Buenos aires city.

The complaint against Edesur was filed last Thursday, March 16, by the National Electricity Regulatory Entre (ENRE), against the company’s board of directors whom accuse of the crimes of defraud for disruption of agreed rights and abandonment of person

Last Tuesday, the Government intervened in the company for 180 days due to the multiple blackouts carried out in the region and the lack of works.

To add another bad news to Edesur, on the morning of this Thursday, the ENRE controller, Walter Domingo Martell, requested a precautionary measure prohibition of leaving the country of the main executives from the power company.

It should be noted that it was learned that the Italian company ENELowner of power plants in Argentina and owner of Edesur, plans to leave the country in the coming months to reposition itself in Brazil, United States and Europe.