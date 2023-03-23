They do not rule out a possible movement of drug traffickers from Rosario to Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Security Council met this Thursday at the Museum of the Constitution in search of joint solutions for the growing crime wave in the province. The meeting was attended by the mayor of Santa Fe, Emilio Jatón, the security minister of the province Claudio Brilloni, security forces, the headquarters of the Provincial Police and Regional Unit 1, representatives of the Public Prosecution Ministry, members of the cabinet municipal and councillors.

After the meeting, Brilloni said that the necessary measures are being taken to prevent any type of displacement of drug traffickers from the city of Rosario to the capital, although he assured that for the moment this phenomenon has not been recorded.

In this context, the official warned that the situation of Roldán, in Gran Rosario, is currently being closely monitored. From the Ministry they do not rule out that the greater presence of federal and provincial troops in Rosario territory ends up causing movements of drug gangs to other locations.

“We are working with the Unified Command of Gran Rosario and preparing ourselves so that in the hypothetical case that there is a displacement to other cities such as Santa Fe we can have an armor protection to neutralize all types of criminal activity,” he explained.

neighbors

When Brilloni was asked if he was aware of the specific claims of the different residents, he pointed out: “I had a meeting with residents a little over a month ago, when he had not yet taken office as minister, and I had first-hand the concerns of the residents Regardless of having pointed out some critical points that they consider should be addressed with more patrolling, they also demanded attitudes that police officers should correct by showing a more proactive, alert and vigilant attitude. Ministry officials and police chiefs is to strengthen the police institution, which we consider weakened and will take time”.

Along these lines, the minister exemplified: “We find ourselves with policemen who have not carried out practical shooting for ten years. We do not want a policeman who is prepared to kill, but who is prepared to serve the community, which is why practical shooting training should be everyday”.

One of the criticisms of the neighbors is that when they call 911, the response of the troops when they arrive at the point in question is not immediate and sometimes they never arrive. “We know that in recent days we have had difficulties with some calls that are delayed. At 911 we are in the process of migrating the system, to modernize and adapt it. The system we had was already outdated and we had to replace it.”

Works to stop crimes

The municipality presented at the meeting a detail of the homicides that occurred in the city in 2019 and the impact that the public works had in 2022.

Jatón explained that “we compare the maps (of crime) and public works in the middle,” and added: “In this sense, we can talk about a high decrease in homicides in conflictive places. That explains a little why and where we do what what do we do”.

