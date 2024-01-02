call for poetry contests open

MIAMI .- Miami Common Place opens the call for VI Annual Common Place Poetry Contest with the intention of disseminating poetry written in Spanish through its publishing label Alliteration Publishing.

Once again, the Miami-based foundation, dedicated to the promotion of literature as an element for social change and understanding, opens applications to poets of any nationality who write in Spanish, who may send up to two unpublished works. The invitation to participate in the contest will be open from December 23, 2023 to February 23, 2024.

The contest, founded in 2014 by poets Silvio Mignano and Igor Barreto, and editor Garcilaso Pumar, is part of the cultural initiatives of Lugar Comun Miami with the purpose of rewarding an unpublished work of poetry and accelerating the talent of its author.

The award, which already has a tradition of five editions, has recognized the talent of prominent Venezuelan poets such as Luis Eduardo Barraza, Carlos Katán and Manuel Llorens. In its last edition, the Mexican poet Lolb González Arceo was the winner, with the work Successive Approaches.

On each occasion, the winners have obtained a cash prize and the respective translation and publication of the work that is part of the publisher’s catalog.

In this sixth edition the winning work will be chosen by poets Elisa Daz Castelo (Mexico), Benjamn Chvez (Bolivia) and Adalber Salas Hernndez (Venezuela). The author or authors of the winning work shall receive a metal prize of one thousand five hundred dollars ($1,500.00), the translation of the work into English and Italian and the publication in Alliteration Publishing.

The rules of this international contest can be consulted in the linktrees of the Instagram accounts @lugarcomunmiami and @alliterationpublishing. Likewise, on the publisher’s website you can find the winning editions of previous contests and learn about more authors in the catalog.

Those who want more information can write to (email protected)

Embed – Lugar Comun on Instagram: “Poets, the call for the VI Lugar Comun Poetry Contest remains officially open. This contest invites authors of any nationality who write in Spanish to participate. The prize consists of 1500 USD, and publication and translation of the work in English and Italian. Nominations will be received until Friday 23/02/2024 by mail: (email protected) The jury of this edition will count with the poets Elisa Daz Castelo (Mexico), Benjamn Chvez (Bolivia) and Adalber Salas Hernndez (Venezuela). The bases can be consulted in the bio link. #commonplacepoetrycontest #poetry”

Ms informacin

VI Annual Common Place Poetry Contest

Genre: Poetry

Prize: one thousand five hundred dollars ($1,500.00) and bilingual edition in English and Italian

Open to: poets of any nationality and residents anywhere in the world who have not

published month of two (2) poem titles.

Convening entity: Miami Common Place

Country of the convening entity: United States

Closing date: February 23, 2024.

For more information you can write to the following email (email protected).

RULES – VI Annual Lugar Comun Poetry Contest.pdf

FUENTE: Press release