Gloria Trevi faces lawsuit from alleged victims of Sergio Andrade

MIAMI.- Singer Gloria Trevi face a new demand linked to the sexual assaults committed by his ex-manager Sergio Andrade in the nineties. According to Rolling Stone magazine, two women claim to have been victims of the producer musical and accuse Trevi of complicity.

The identity of the women is kept confidential; However, they have been identified as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4. Both have alleged in the complaint that the interpreter of Everyone look at me He recruited the girls and took them to Andrade’s school, and later manipulated them so that he would abuse them.

Jane Doe 3 said that she was a victim of the man in 1995. Although she was already of age, since she was 18 years old, she stated that she was still a virgin then, and pointed out that it was Trevi who forced her to enter Andrade’s room, pushing her.

He added that the singer stayed outside the room while Andrade raped her.

“Jane Doe 3 (claims) that Trevi told her that if she rejected Andrade’s advances, her older sister, an aspiring artist, would be expelled from the group and her career would be ruined,” the document states.

The lawsuit filed in the United States also maintains that the abuse of both women occurred between 1995 and 1997, in a house in the Los Feliz neighborhood, Los Angeles. Likewise, it maintains that the companies Conexiones Americanas and Magical Image Entertainment, Inc. were aware of the situation but hid the alleged abuses and prohibited the young women from speaking about it.

Gloria Trevi Lawsuit

Before the end of 2023, the singer also took legal action against Sergio Andrade; and like the other victims, Trevi claimed to have been a victim of sexual abuse, sexual and professional exploitation by her former manager. She alleged that she met the 68-year-old musician when she was young, at which time it was easier for him to manipulate the artist.

Trevi assures that he was: “easy prey for manipulation, control and abuse.”

She also revealed that the man allegedly not only threatened her with her career, he also physically abused her, starving her and even hitting her with belts and cables.

The Mexican also emphasized that she tried to commit suicide.

Now, Gloria Trevi seeks justice to be done, to clear her name, since for years she has denied having been an accomplice to Andrade, and for him to compensate her.