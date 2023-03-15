Can your computer run Exoprimal?

Recently, Capcom finally nailed down a release date for Exoprimal, their upcoming co-op shooter where you fight a myriad of dinosaurs that fall from the sky in giant robot suits.

But can your computer handle all these beasts? Chances are pretty good, because now the system requirements have been published via Steam and they’re pretty manageable. You can watch them below, as well as the latest gameplay trailer.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to minimum): 1080p/30fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) or Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-8700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to medium): 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.