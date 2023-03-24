Canino was run over; Ecology rules out alleged skinner

Juarez City.- The Ecology Department ruled out the rumor that was circulating on social networks of an alleged dog skinner.

A publication circulated on social networks with images of a dog with part of its skin torn off, which indicated that a person was skinning dogs alive.

Given this, César Díaz, director of Ecology of the municipality, clarified that the case of the dog that is seen in the images was an outrage.

He pointed out that they were aware of the case and that a rescuer took care of the dog and took it to the vet, covering all expenses, but nothing could be done to save it.

Finally Díaz reiterated that it has nothing to do with any person who was skinning live animals.