REPORTING. “We won’t let go”: the strike of Parisian garbage collectors against the pension reform continues

If they go back to work a few days a week, the garbage collectors, especially in the 14th arrondissement, are determined to prolong the movement against the pension reform.

Parisians may have believed in an improvement in the situation on the garbage front. If there are still thousands of tons of waste in the streets of the capital, the situation is improving in certain districts after three weeks of strike against the pension reform. Dump trucks resumed service on the weekend of Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26, but the three incinerators in the Paris region were again blocked.

>> Pension reform: what to expect for the mobilization day on Tuesday, March 28?

In the 14th arrondissement of the capital, sweepers pass behind dump trucks after collecting garbage. There is a lot of work on Monday March 27 because the wind blew over the piles of garbage from the weekend. “It’s sporty”comments Éric, 46 years old and 15 years in the business with a few strike days on the clock for three weeks, his new topic of conversation with the Parisians he meets on the way. “There are always people who find it difficult to understandsays Eric, but that is recurrent because there are people who will not think or investigate.

“On the other hand, other people congratulate us. They understand that we have a lot of work and that it’s not easy. They also understand the hard work.” Éric, garbage collector in Paris at franceinfo

The sweepers pass in front of Bruno’s restaurant, located rue Losserand. No need to organize any more to store certain bins, the restaurateur erased a message from his slate “Welcome to the City trash”: “It was for a joke. I have absolutely nothing against strikers or garbage collectors. But hey, it was cleaned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it’s better anyway. In the end, it got a little complicated.”

“Everyone is motivated”

Bruno now says he is well-informed: “We are ready. There is no problem.” Because after three weeks of strike, the garbage collectors are ready for the rest of the movement. “Everyone is motivated even if not everyone can strikedeclares Jean-Christophe Oudard the CGT delegate of the workshop of the 14ᵉ arrondissement of the capital. Everyone has credits. Everyone is a tenant or owner. We manage, but we are all united, so we do it in shifts. The guys who are off, they go on the field to block and we try to do it like that. But we won’t give up.”

Actions are already planned for Tuesday March 28 at dawn, before the demonstration with the continued blocking of incinerators. The strikers also want to tie the bins together to slow down collection.