The heartbreaking testimony of the bus driver’s widow: “They took away my desire to live”

The shocking crime of Daniel Barrientos, the bus driver murdered in the town of Virrey del Pino, caused shock in Argentine society and irreparable pain in his family.

“I’m very hurt. They made me want to live. We had a life project, many plans. He was an excellent person. For me, he was everything. A love person,” said Andrea, the widow of the murdered bus driver.

In dialogue with Argenzuela in C5N, he said that Barrientos planned to retire and leave his job to continue with other projects: “He had the retirement process, he wanted to retire. We were only waiting for the response from Anses. We had plans to travel and be able to buy our home. Being able to live what we had left, start a business, have our own. Also leaving Buenos Aires, everything was very complicated. He had many health problems.”

“Lately he didn’t want to go to work anymore, I don’t know if out of fear. He wanted retirement to come out and enjoy the family we had put together,” he added.

“I have my daughter who is 12 years old with a developmental delay and she used to say ‘my dad Dani’, although she has her dad,” she lamented.