Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has arrived in Berlin

Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Germany for a visit. According to an AFP correspondent, his plane landed in Berlin early Thursday morning. During the day he wants to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the capital.

Netanyahu and Scholz first want to visit the Berlin memorial track 17, then the Israeli Prime Minister will be received by Scholz in the Chancellery. In the afternoon, Netanyahu will be a guest of Federal President Steinmeier in Bellevue Palace.

It is Netanyahu’s first visit to Germany since taking office again in December. The visit is accompanied by protests in Germany and Israel. The reasons for this are the legislative plans by Netanyahu’s right-wing religious cabinet to restructure the judiciary and the recent intensification of the conflict with the Palestinians.