Jalisco exports grew 17.4% in 2022

Guadalajara, Jal. During 2022 the Jalisco exports they grew 17.4% compared to 2021, by completing sales abroad for 27.235 million dollars, a figure that placed the state as the second non-border entity with the highest foreign trade activity in the country.

After the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) released the preliminary foreign trade figures, corresponding to the end of 2022, the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco) highlighted that Jalisco contributed 5.2% of the country’s total exports.

“Jalisco presents a growth of 17.4%, at double digits, with a human face, with conviction, with rhythm and direction Jalisco grows. 17% means hundreds of opportunities for women and men in the export chain; It means that world-class products made in Jalisco continue to arrive every day in different parts of the world”, commented the coordinator of Growth and Economic Development of the state, Xavier Orendain.

According to INEGI, 58% of the entity’s total exports corresponded to the manufacturing subsector of computer equipment, communication, measurement and other electronic equipment, components and accessories.

The Jalisco exports of this subsector, represented 18% of the country’s total exports in this area in which the state ranked as the third largest national exporter, only after Chihuahua and Baja California.