Boxer dogs go crazy for a visit from a dinosaur and go viral

He t rex costume has been popular for several years now and this time, to celebrate the birthday of your boxers dogsthe father of the loving family decided to play with them by dressing in dinosaura fact that filled the pets with curiosity, who did not hesitate to run after him until they knocked him down, this is the viral video!

In The Truth News We want to tell you that, although this breed of canines is usually considered aggressive, the truth is that they are usually very territorial and protective, in addition to the fact that proper training can prevent any behavior that can be considered dangerous, especially towards the little ones in the house.

Previously, we told you that a Mexican senator used this costume in the Senate, but now we tell you that this popular figure is used by hundreds of people to perform very funny jokes or dances, in addition to organizing races and meetings where they share very elaborate costumes. .

Dinosaur “fights” with two boxer dogs and goes viral

The pets in question, Niko and Stella, are a brother and sister, who live in Las Vegas, who saw from the window a huge green being invading the backyard, excitedly scratched the glass door asking to be let out to go straight to greet the curious guest.

Andrew, the father of the family, was the one who was inside the striking costume and when he saw him run towards him, he began to flee and circle the whole place while they went over him trying to throw him to the ground, until seconds later they made it.

Janeen, the wife, who posted the clip on her TikTok account, @animalfamily2009She said that they never hurt him and that if they damaged the fabric, it was because they recognized her husband and wanted to get him out of there so they could play as was their custom.

How is the boxer with children?

Boxer dogs are very affectionate and protective of children. Photo: elespanol.com



This animal of German origin can have a very intimidating size and complexion, but like all dogs, when in contact with children or other pets as a puppy, it quickly learns to respect them and play carefully, so they are an excellent companion for the little ones.

